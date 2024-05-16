Plans for a new specialist dementia care home in Burntwood have been refused.

Lichfield District Council’s planning officers had recommended that councillors approve the proposals for the 72-bed facility on the site of the former Bridge Cross Garage.

But objections were lodged by Burntwood Town Council which claimed the development would be contrary to the Neighbourhood Plan.

The proposals had previously been refused permission, with an appeal to the Planning Inspector also failing.

Since then several changes have been made to the scheme, which now include a community hub and cafe, as well as a dedicated visiting clinical surgery for those living in the care home to see a doctor without need to travel.

Planning agent Paul Shuker told the meeting of the planning committee:

“This application is a revised submission that was dismissed at the planning appeal in June 2023. “Following the appeal decision the applicant has worked collaboratively with the council, key stakeholders, the town council and the local community through extensive pre-application meetings and public consultation events. “The proposals during the public consultation received a majority 56% support or neutrality with visitors recognising and commenting on the bespoke, specialist residential dementia care proposed.” Paul Shuker

But during the debate councillors raised a number of concerns with the scheme.

Cllr Diane Evans said:

“Everybody will know in the past we have been very strongly opposed to this and my main concern is and always has been that this is totally against the Neighbourhood Plan, which the public endorsed a year ago when this area was zoned for retail and residential.” Cllr Diane Evans

Councillors were also raised concern over the potential impact on the availability of local GP appointments.

Cllr Michael Galvin said there were positives to the scheme, including access to a much-needed service and providing jobs, but he raised concerns over the development.

The Summerfield and All Saints representative said:

“Another positive is it’s currently a wasteland and anything is better than nothing – and nothing is currently there. “But I have some concerns. Already in Burntwood people have problems obtaining GP appointments. I read through the Integrated Care Board (ICB) plans on this and they’ve said there will be temporary agreements to help with appointments. “These are elderly people who are frail, that are going to have increased health needs. I would have liked the ICB to have said what these temporary agreements are and whether or not that’s going to be to the detriment of the people of Burntwood who already struggle to get a GP appointment. “The main part of my concerns is it’s against the Neighbourhood Plan. People wanted a visible town centre, they wanted retail, entertainment and an identity for the centre of Burntwood, which we don’t have. “I can’t help but feel this will be a monument of failure of the district council to provide the people of Burntwood what they voted for.” Cllr Michael Galvin

Councillors agreed to refuse permission by a margin of 7-2 on the grounds that it would have a detrimental effect on the primary care network, be contrary to the neighbourhood plan and the scale and massing of the development.