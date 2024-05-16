Police have arrested six people following a protest in Shenstone.

Officers attended the incident on Lynn Lane yesterday morning (15th May).



A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We worked to ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors at and surrounding the immediate location.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The six arrested were:

A 20-year-old man, from Suffolk, on suspicion of being equipped to lock on and watch or beset house or place to compel the abstention or doing of a lawful act .

A 21-year-old woman, from Birmingham, on suspicion of the same offences.

A 20-year-old woman, from London, on suspicion of the same offences.

A 47-year-old woman, from Powys, Wales, on suspicion of the same offences.

A 26-year-old woman, from London, on suspicion of being equipped to lock on.

A 62-year-old woman, from London, on suspicion of being equipped to lock on and hide or deprived or hindered use of tools, clothes or property with view to compulsion or abstention.

All been released on conditional bail.