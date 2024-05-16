A popular cycling event is returning to Lichfield and Burntwood next month.

The Hello Velo Street Velodrome will allow riders aged four and upwards to try track cycling for free.

It will be in Beacon Park on 29th June and at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 30th June.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on each day, with all bikes and safety equipment provided. Riders take on a two-lap run before embarking on a two-lap race under the guidance of experienced coaches.

There will also be adapted bikes for those with physical disabilities.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The Street Velodrome proved to be very popular on its first visit to the district last year so I am delighted that it is returning in June. “As well as being really fun, this event encourages more people to be more active, more often. “It is free to participate in and there is no need to book. Just save the dates and come along on the day. “It will be a great event for everyone whether they are participating or spectating.” Cllr Andy Smith

Along with the velodrome there will also be activities featuring community groups and local organisations, as well as refreshments and demonstrations.