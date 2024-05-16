Three tribute acts will be celebrating pop-punk at a show in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Blink 182 Show, Warning – A Tribute To Green Day and Jimmy Ate World on 1st June.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“This tribute to the well-renowned Pop Disaster Tour back in 2002 which featured Blink 182, Green Day and Jimmy Eat World will be an epic evening – you’ll be dancing all night.” Anthony Evans

Tickets for the show are £17 and are available online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.