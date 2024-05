Hammerwich Cricket Club will hope to make it back to back wins when they welcome Aldridge this weekend.

Sajid Ahmadzai took four wickets as his side ran out winners over Pelsall last time out.

The result sees Hammerwich sit fourth in the table as they prepare to welcome an Aldridge side tomorrow (18th May) who are still searching for their first win of the season.

The match starts at 12.30pm.