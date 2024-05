A football coach has received a regional award for his work with youngsters in Lichfield.

Callum Huckfield, from Liberty Jamboree, was awarded Grassroots Coach of the Year for the Disability Pathway by the Staffordshire FA.

A spokesperson for Liberty Jamboree said:

“This is recognition for his dedication to the players who come each week, the approach to inclusion and the wins that the teams have had.” Callum Huckfield