A new campaign is reminding local residents of the dangers of using loan sharks.

The No Blame, No Shame initiative is being supported by Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team as part of Stop Loan Sharks Week.

As part of the campaign, theEngland Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) is urging people who have borrowed money through such a route to come forward with information.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Loan-sharking is a terrible crime that affects many of our communities and we work closely with our partners to tackle it. “These criminals are nasty and usually prey on vulnerable residents. They often intimidate, threaten and trap victims in a cycle of fear and violence. “Lots of victims also feel ashamed of what has happened to them and are too frightened to report it. In this latest campaign we’re asking people to please get in touch with the team and report incidents, so action can be taken.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

The campaign follows two landmark cases which saw one of the biggest ever confiscation orders and one of the longest jail terms handed to illegal money lenders.

In April, two loan sharks from London were ordered to hand over £1.2million following an IMLT proceeds of crime hearing.

And this month aviolent loan shark in Barnsley was jailed for seven years.

Tony Quigley, head of the IMLT, said:

“The borrowers who come forward in all our cases show incredible bravery – to speak up against someone who is bullying and intimidating you is a courageous thing to do. “These cases show that we can and will take effective and swift action to tackle these criminals, getting them off our streets and making them pay for what they have put people through. “Borrowers should never feel ashamed that they have borrowed – they have done nothing wrong – the lender is the criminal.” Tony Quiqley

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending can call 0300 555 2222 or visit the Stop Loan Sharks website.