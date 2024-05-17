A new civic leadership team has been appointed at the annual meeting of Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Sam Schafer will take on the role of Mayor, with Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith becoming Deputy Mayor.

Cathy Wood was elected as Sheriff of Lichfield for the coming year.

Following the investiture of the new civic team, the previous Mayor and Sheriff – Cllr Ann Hughes and Adam Burns-Mace – were presented with replica badges of office.

During their year in office, the new civic leaders will raise money for Staffordshire Blood Bikes and Lichfield Foodbank.