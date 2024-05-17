Passengers are being warned of possible delays on the West Coast Main Line over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Network Rail is carrying out a £24million upgrade between 25th and 27th May to help enable smoother and more reliable journeys.

The work is due to impact a number of locations along the route.

Passengers using Lichfield Trent Valley station are being urged to check ahead for disruption to their journeys.

James Dean, passenger director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said:

“I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience this month as we continue to invest in improving journeys for passengers and freight services on the West Coast Main Line between London and Scotland over the late May Bank Holiday. “If you’re planning to catch a train over the long weekend, please check before you travel with National Rail Enquiries or your train operator to see how your journey could be impacted.” James Dean

Passengers can find out more by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk.