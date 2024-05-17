Work has been completed on the construction of new houses in Lichfield, a developer has confirmed.

Elan Homes said four of the eight properties built at The Sidings, off Rotten Row, had now been sold.

The company’s regional sales director Tracey Ball said some infrastructure elements and the redevelopment of an existing building were the only phases of the project still to be completed:

“Access to the site has been extremely limited due to the nature of the works involved. We’re in the process of installing services and laying the roads and once those works are complete we’ll be able to invite buyers to view the houses. “All eight have been built and have had the kitchens and bathrooms fitted. Half of them have been reserved and we’ll soon be welcoming the first residents into their homes. “We’re also making good progress with the conversion of an existing building, most recently used as a gym, to provide apartments. “It’s an interesting project with some quirky designs as we’ve tried to retain as much of the original structure as possible. For example, new windows will be positioned where the original ones were back when the building was two semi-detached homes. “There will also be a central staircase and lobby as part of the apartment building. The top floor apartments will have vaulted ceilings with steel exposed, while the ground floor apartments will have courtyard gardens.” Tracey Ball

Homes on the development start at £330,000 for a two bedroom property and £380,000 for a three-bedroom option.