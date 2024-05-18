A night of comedy and live music is coming to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The event, on 29th June, will form part of the Armed Forces Week programme.

Bostin Comedy and a Right Good Singalong will feature music from Bostin Brass and Massaoke, while laughter will come from veteran graduates of the Royal British Legion’s Recovery through Comedy programme.

Maria Howes, head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“You can expect laughter, soul, and infinite air guitar at this evening of entertainment. “Bostin Comedy and a Right Good Singalong will provide the perfect opportunity to gather family and friends for a celebration of the contributions made by all members of our Armed Forces Community.” Maria Howes

Armed Forces personnel and veterans can buy a maximum of six discounted tickets at £12, while standard admission is £24.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the first act starting at 7pm and performances concluding at 11pm. The event is standing only and will be held outdoors in Heroes’ Square.

To book tickets, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.