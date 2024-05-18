Councillors have backed plans to help vulnerable people across Lichfield and Burntwood.

At any one time there are 32 local individuals and families living in temporary accommodation across Lichfield District.

Due to the current lack of provision, many are placed in a bed and breakfastwhich is often outside the district and away from support networks. Currently the authority spends approximately £80,000 on this emergency accommodation to support local residents.

Now councillors have unanimously backed plans to spend £979,000 to address the issue.

In total, the council has pledged to spend close to £1million more – which takes the budget to £2,157,000 – for providing temporary accommodation

The money will be financed from commuted sums paid by developers for sites where affordable housing cannot be delivered and right to buy receipts.

The plans were given the green light at Lichfield District Council’s annual meeting.

The local authority has already spent £360,000 to support the redevelopment of five city centre affordable housing units in Bore Street which will be operational by the end of 2024.

They will be used to help individuals and couples move from bed and breakfasts and temporary accommodation into secure housing.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“As an organisation we hold around £1.8million currently. That money is ring-fenced for reinvesting back into our housing stock and has not really been working for us for a number of years. “At the same time we also have several hundred families and individuals each who present to the council as homeless, and many times we are forced to find temporary accommodation outside of the district.” Cllr Doug Pullen