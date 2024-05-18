Lichfield Cricket Club will head to Penkridge this weekend in a bid to return to winning ways.

The visitors lost by just nine runs last time out against Tamworth, despite an unbeaten 44 from Muhammad Daniyaal.

The city-side will now take on bottom of the table Penkridge, who have had three of their four fixtures this season cancelled due to weather.

A win could see the hosts climb further towards the top spot.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s seconds will host Codsall, while their third team will take on Elford.