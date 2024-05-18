A councillor says he hopes a “ridiculous” application to build new homes on land in Fradley will be rejected.

Lichfield District Council has deferred a decision on the proposals for 109 homes on the site off Horner Avenue.

The delay will allow members of the planning committee to carry out a site visit before making a decision on the application.

A previous application was rejected by the council – and Cllr Glen Bown, chair of Fradley Parish Council, says he hopes the same result will be the outcome this time.

“Like a bad penny this ridiculous planning application keeps coming back. “This time, however the planning report put before the councillors glosses over several key causes for concern. “We are confident that once the Councillors see for themselves the absurdity of the proposal it will be rejected again.” Cllr Glen Bown

Among the issues raised by residents and councillors is the impact of construction vehicles on the local road network.

Balwinder Singh Ajrah, who lives near the site, said:

“I can’t believe anyone can think this is a good idea – it’s simply not safe for pedestrians and there will be accidents. “The whole of Fradley will be affected. Everyone’s really anxious and some neighbours have already moved out. “We can’t go on like this.” Balwinder Singh Ajrah

A report to the meeting of the planning committee where the decision was deferred had recommended the scheme for approval.

But Cllr Bown said the site was not suitable for residential properties due to nearby factories and the A38 road.

He added:

“I am also shocked the planning department is allowing the developers to ignore previous legal agreements which granted residents easy access from the proposed development area to the local shops. “An area of now public open space will be made inaccessible for all and council land left landlocked. “The latest version of the plan brings even further misery to other areas of Fradley with significant lorry movements and parking restrictions on Shaw Drive which backs onto the site. “Fradley has grown from a small village to a community of some 1,900 households – we are no stranger to developments and 25% of all of Lichfield’s new houses have been built here in recent years. “We welcome our new residents, but this development will be unpleasant to live in and unsafe to build.” Cllr Glen Bown