A show in Lichfield will see a performer pay tribute to the music of Olivia Newton-John.

Sarah Riches and her band will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th June.

The Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia show will feature hits such as Physical, Xanadu, A Little More Love, Summer Nights and Make A Move On Me.

Sarah said:

“It’s such a privilege to be able to honour the work of such a well-loved, talented, kind, funny and much-missed artist. “The incredible vocal versatility of Olivia Newton John allowed her to span several musical genres across her career. “Listeners can expect to hear all of Olivia’s hits, presented by a great live band.” Sarah Riches

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.