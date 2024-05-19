A councillor has criticised the “disgusting” amount of sewage dumped in local waterways.

It comes after analysis by the Liberal Democrats of Environment Agency data.

They say it shows that sewage was dumped into Lichfield District waterways for a total of 2,475 hours in 2023.

The figure is up 88% on the previous year, with the Lib Dems calling for a number of measures to tackle the issue, including a ban on bonuses for water company bosses when firms have allowed sewage to enter waterways.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It is disgusting that filthy sewage has been pumped into our waterways so many times last year. “We all know that this is a national scandal but the data shows that it is also a scandal affecting us directly here in the Lichfield District. “The latest data shows that there has been an 88% rise in the duration of sewage spills in our district compared to the previous year. “On the doorstep, people tell me how furious they are that filthy sewage is being pumped into our rivers and waterways here – and they want to send this Conservative government a message. “The Liberal Democrats have led the way for years in campaigning for tougher action. We want to see a tougher water regulator and an end to bonuses for polluting water company bosses. “Come the General Election, the Lichfield Liberal Democrats will be campaigning hard against this scandal that has been allowed to take hold while the Conservative Government has sat on its hands and looked the other way.” Cllr Paul Ray