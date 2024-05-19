The sounds of The Budapest Cafe Orchestra are coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The group play traditional folk and gypsy-flavoured music from across the Balkans, along with their own reimagining of tunes.

Established in 2009 by British composer and violinist Christian Garrick, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra includes accordionist Eddie Hession, strings expert Adrian Zolotuhin and bassist Kelly Cantlon.

They will play at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th June.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“These guys are awesome – their amazing musicianship and humour guarantee a fabulous night out. Nothing else compares to the Budapest Cafe Orchestra.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.