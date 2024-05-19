An undercover operation in Lichfield has seen checks carried out to see if taxi drivers are complying with legal requirements to carry assistance dogs.

Lichfield District Council’s licensing officers and the Guide Dogs charity teamed up as part of the initiative.

Jessica Luke and her dog Pebble took journeys in taxis booked in advance and on a taxi rank.

The council said no drivers refused to take the fare, although one did drive off when dog and owner approached a taxi rank. Checks later proved he had received a booking for another journey.

Cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“This operation was organised after receiving intelligence that taxi drivers have been refusing to carry visually impaired people accompanied by a working guide dog. “I’m pleased that all the drivers who were checked during this operation complied with their legal requirement to carry guide dogs and thank them for doing so. “Further operations are planned, and it’s worth reminding drivers that if they do refuse to carry an assistance dog, including a guide dog, they face having their licence suspended or revoked, and prosecution. “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m very grateful for their support in helping us protect the rights of visually impaired people in Lichfield District.” Cllr Alex Farrell