Strong batting from Jahurul Islam and excellence with the ball from Craig Swinfield helped Alrewas Cricket Club to a three wicket victory over Belper Meadows.

The Herons won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat first.

Swinfield quickly removed the two openers to leave Belper Meadows on 32-2, before the visitors rallied with number three Liam Sparke making 75 from 106 balls.

But Swinfield continued to prove a thorn in the side of the visitors as he finished with 5-48 as Belper ended their innings on 163.

Alrewas’ response got off to a shaky start as they found themselves two down with just 18 on the board.

A third batsman fell with 42 on the board, but number four Islam was a constant throughout the innings as his unbeaten 74 helped guide his side past the total with three wickets to spare.