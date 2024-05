Police are appealing for information after a teenager was robbed in Lichfield.

The incident, at Stowe Pool, happened at around 11pm on Saturday (18th May).

PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The offenders are described as late teens who were wearing balaclavas. One had a Black Nike tracksuit and the other was wearing a grey The North Face Jacket.” PCSO Andrew Lovatt

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 845 of 18th May.