Hammerwich made it back-to-back wins as they overcame Aldridge by 63 runs at the weekend.

Skipper Craig Jennings won the toss and sent his side in to bat first, but quickly saw opener Benjamin Novis return to the pavilion without troubling the scorecard.

But his partner Tom Wright produced a fine 63 – a score matched by Scott Elstone – as Hammerwich finished their 50 overs on 216-9.

Aldridge’s response suffered an early blow as both openers were dismissed by the bowling of Sajid Ahmadzai with just 19 runs on the board.

Visiting skipper Matthew Parker scored a half-century as his side rallied, but was then caught by Hasan Ali off the bowling of Craig Jennings.

Any hopes of a comeback for Aldridge were soon dashed as their middle order and tail fell cheaply as they were bowled out for 153.