Three local youngsters are celebrating after claiming a table tennis title.

Dylan Wright, 20, and 15-year-olds Adam Antoszkiewicz and Olver Westwood claimed the Tamworth Table Tennis League Division Three crown.

The trio play for Burntwood Community Table Tennis Club, which is based at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

A spokesperson said:

“We are all very proud of them – this is a wonderful achievement.”