The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange

Thousands of visitors turned out to enjoy the Lichfield Spring Food Festival over the weekend.

The sun shone as tasty treats and delicious drinks were served up by a host of traders across the city centre.

Photographer Richard Grange was on hand to capture the event on camera:

The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange
The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments