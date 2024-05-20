Thousands of visitors turned out to enjoy the Lichfield Spring Food Festival over the weekend.

The sun shone as tasty treats and delicious drinks were served up by a host of traders across the city centre.

Photographer Richard Grange was on hand to capture the event on camera:

The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange The Lichfield Spring Food Festival. Picture: Richard Grange