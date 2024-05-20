Final preparations are underway for the return of the Lichfield Bower.

The annual event, which dates back to 1145, features a procession through the streets featuring local community groups and businesses.

There will also be a funfair and other attractions on offer throughout the day on 27th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The annual street carnival is a huge part of Lichfield’s history dating back to a time when a statute of Henry II of England ordered that all men capable of bearing arms should be inspected by the magistrates. “Nowadays the vibrant street procession of brightly coloured floats, marching bands and all manner of other fantastic community groups draw thousands of people into the city. “Be sure to visit Beacon Park where the amazing Pat Collins Funfair and their crowd-pleasing display arena will leave you breathless, while other attractions include a community stage and dog show arena. “Whatever you chose we are sure everyone will have a fun-filled day.” Lichfield Bower spokesperson

Wristbands for entry to the activities in Beacon Park are available from Michael’s Menswear on Market Street or online.

For more details, visit the Lichfield Bower Facebook page.