A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Fazeley.

Police were called to Coleshill Street after two victims were treated for their injuries by ambulance staff following the incident at 11pm on Friday (17th May).

Officers say that neither of their injuries were deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

A 22-year-old man, from Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was questioned in custody and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We’re continuing to look over CCTV, speak to people in the area and carry out enquiries as part of our investigation into what happened. “Anyone with any information that can help us is asked to call 101, quoting incident 819 of 17th May.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson