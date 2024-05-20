Plans for three new units to rear poultry near Lichfield have been rejected.

The development was earmarked for a site on Portway Lane in Harlaston.

Had it gone ahead, the three sheds would have accommodated more than 150,000 broiler chickens as part of plans for the farming business which owns the land to diversify away from red meat.

But planning officials at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for the work.

A decision notice said that as well as the impact of the scale of the proposals on those living near the site, the development also raised environmental concerns.

“The proposals fail to demonstrate that the development would not cause significant harm to existing habitats of protected species and fails to demonstrate that a net gain to biodiversity can be achieved. “The development would cause harm to protected species and present a net loss to biodiversity. “The proposal lies within 500 metres of the water catchment area of the River Mease Special Area of Conservation. It has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the development would not unacceptably impact on the ecological importance of this Special Area of Conservation.” Planning decision notice

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.