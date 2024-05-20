With a storied career that encompassed folk rock with Steeleye Span and numerous other projects, the leading violinist and composer Peter Knight and his inventive band Gigspanner delivered a set of exciting music at The Hub at St Mary’s.

With long term musical partners Roger Flack on guitar and technology, and Sacha Trochet on drums, percussion and bass, the set went through a myriad of songs, moods and atmospheres.

They started with a long form arrangement of the well known Scottish song, She Moved Through The Fair, which took in strains of progressive rock and Jewish klezmer music, with all three members able to keep on top of the intricate changes in timbre and time signatures.

Seagulls was powered along by Peter Knight’s pizzicato violin and some fine harmony singing from all three members, while Waulk Song was another instrumental that went through many moods.

The Bows of London was a folk number – telling the tale of children being turned into violins – created a gruesome, bone-chilling feeling. The prettier instrumental The Butterfly showed the full range of the violin and some sensitive support.

An electric violin started the second set, with the traditional folk favourite As I Walked Out One Morning showcasing some inventive playing, looping and eerie harmony vocals to create a stand out moment.

And Maybe in Time was another softly-played ballad with pizzicato violin, before the long-form composition Sharpe Goes Walkabout incorporated violins that sounded like didgeridoos with looping pedals and percussion into a piece that purposefully went all over the place.