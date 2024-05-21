Children across Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to get involved in the annual Walk to School Week campaign.

The initiative, which began yesterday (20th May), aims to highlight the benefits of ditching the car for the school run.

Staffordshire County Council said it hoped pupils would participate in efforts to highlight the health and environmental benefits of getting active and reducing traffic.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are proud to be supporting this fantastic campaign to increase active travel across the county. “Staffordshire County Council has been promoting the national Walk to School Week campaign in May for a number of years, and again this year we want to allow every school in Staffordshire the opportunity to be involved. “Walking to school not only benefits people’s individual health but also contributes to creating safer, more vibrant communities. “We encourage all students and families to join us in embracing this healthy and sustainable mode of travel.” Cllr Mark Deaville

For more information about Walk to School Week visit the Travelling INTO School website.