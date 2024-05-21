Lichfield City will head to Molineux this evening in a bid to defend their JW Hunt Cup title.

Ivor Green’s men will take on Wolverhampton Sporting in the final as they aim to wrap up the 2023-24 season with some silverware.

Following their play-off final loss to Darlaston Town just a few weeks ago – which attracted a record crowd of 1,110 at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium – Lichfield will conclude their latest campaign under the lights at the Premier League venue.

An incredible performance from shot-stopper Paul Hathaway in a dramatic penalty shootout saw City book their place in the tie, while Wolverhampton also won on penalties in their semi-final against Stone Old Alleynians.

Meanwhile, Joe Haines will be hoping to guide his team back to JW Hunt Cup glory after his sensational first-half strike against Tividale sealed the victory for his side in last year’s final.