Lichfield Cricket Club suffered a four wicket defeat as they went down to Penkridge over the weekend.

The city-side batted first and were bowled out for 164, despite a watchful 34 runs for Muhammad Daniyaal.

In the second innings, Penkridge’s Jack Pope and Callum Morrell guided the hosts to victory with unbeaten scores of 70 and 50 respectively.

The result has seen Lichfield fall to eighth place in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after five games.

Elsewhere, the second XI defeated Codsall by seven wickets, while the thirds beat Elford by five wickets.