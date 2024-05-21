Passengers are being reminded to plan ahead as a six-day closure of the Cross City Line is due to begin next week.

The route – which serves Shenstone, Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley stations – will be shut from 27th May to 1st June.

The closure will allow Birmingham City Council to strengthen and refurbish the A38M viaduct near the station at Gravelly Hill.

Buses will replace all West Midlands Railway services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham during the closure.

Network Rail will also use the closure period to carry out maintenance such as cutting back vegetation, overhead line work and testing signalling cables.

Steven Ireland, Network Rail’s Central route head of stations and customer relations, said:

“I know this closure will impact a lot of people and I’m sorry for the inconvenience it will cause. Birmingham City Council’s work is essential to keep the A38M safe and open, so we have worked with themand West Midlands Railway to make it possible. “We will be taking the opportunity to complete our own essential maintenance of the line between Birmingham and Lichfield which will help make journeys more reliable for passengers in future.” Steven Ireland

Passengers can check journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“The upkeep and the maintenance of our railway is crucial for providing a more efficient service for passengers in the future. “As a result of the A38M work, I urge passengers to check their journeys during the closure as a rail replacement service will be in operation between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.” Jonny Wiseman