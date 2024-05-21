Retailers will help celebrate the 40th anniversary of a local shopping site by raising money for charity.

Heart of the Country Shopping Village will mark the milestone on 8th June with a special event between 10am and 5pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us as we celebrate the village turning 40 and raise lots of much-needed funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital. “Enjoy a traditional summer fete with stalls, music and lots of fun games to play. “While you’re there take a stroll through the fairy woods and browse the lovely shops and boutiques too.” Heart of the Country Shopping Village spokesperson