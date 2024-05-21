Whittington were thankful for their tail end batsmen as they claimed a 79 run victory at Brewood.

After being put into bat by the hosts, Martin Weston’s men chalked up 170 runs – although the skipper was trapped lbw without scoring as Tim Friend collected the first of five wickets for the hosts.

Brewood looked to have seized the initiative as Whittington found themselves at 79-7 before Abdulwali Safi’s 41 and Shamimur Rahman’s 33 saw the innings rescued.

That resilience from the tail proved to be key as the home side struggled to get their batting going, with only three players reaching double figures as they collapsed to 91 all out.

Rahman capped a fine afternoon for himself as he claimed four wickets for just 14 runs with the ball.