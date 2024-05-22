The decision to remove Staffordshire Police from special measures has been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services had put the force into a special Engage phase over concerns with performance in some areas.

But after inspectors noted improvements to how vulnerable people are identified and improvements to standards of investigations and the service provided to victims of crime, those special measures have now been removed.

Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant said:

“Full marks go to our relatively new Chief Constable, Chris Noble, his senior team, and officers on the ground for a major improvement in policing standards which have taken Staffordshire Police off the national watchlist. “These improvements will soon be noticed by residents and I applaud everyone concerned in making the sometimes uncomfortable changes in the force necessary to achieve this.” Sir Michael Fabricant