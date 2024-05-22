Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a business in Burntwood.

The till at Napoli’s Pizza, on Chasetown High Street, was emptied after the break-in at around 5am on 31st March.

Staffordshire Police have now released the image of the man they believe may be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 249 of 31st March. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.