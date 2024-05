Lichfield City ended their season on a high as they lifted the JW Hunt Cup.

The 3-1 win at Molineux over Wolverhampton Sporting saw Ivor Green’s men retain the crown for a second year.

Photographer Morgan Harlow captured the match action on camera:

