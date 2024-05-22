People across Lichfield and Burntwood will get the chance to select their MP when the country goes to the polls in July.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed Parliament has been dissolved ahead of a General Election.

The vote will take place on 4th July.

So far, two parties have indicated who their candidates will be, with the Conservatives hoping Sir Michael Fabricant can extend his run as MP for another term, while Reform UK has said Richard Howard will be their representative in the vote.

A regional business leader has welcomed confirmation the country would be going to the polls.

Raj Kandola, director of external affairs at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said:

“After months of speculation, businesses will be pleased to see a date has been set for the upcoming General Election, ending a period of unwelcome uncertainty. “As an apolitical organisation, we look forward to reviewing the manifestos produced by parties across the spectrum in order to forensically analyse their plans for driving economic prosperity.” Raj Kandola