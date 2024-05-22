People are being given the chance to enjoy an exclusive dining experience with a Michelin-starred Lichfield chef.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Upstairs, is auctioning off a chance to enjoy his Sunday lunch – which is being brought back for one day only – in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The highest bidders will claim the 40 regular seats – with a starting price of £100 per person – for the midday to 1.30pm sitting on 15th September.

Bidding for Kitchen Table seats overlooking Tom and his team in action starts at £150.

The event will also feature an auction with a chance to win a range of prizes, including a private cooking session with the Great British Menu chef in your own home.

Tom has offered his services for free to support fundraising efforts by Burntwood’s Barry and Lisa Large who are part of a team climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Birmingham Children’s Hospital early next year.

Barry said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to have a world-class dining experience and support the patients at Birmingham Children’s Hospital at the same time – it’ a win-win for everyone. “I’m so thankful to Tom Shepherd and his team for their support.” Barry Large

Bids close on 3rd June. They can be submitted to [email protected] or [email protected].