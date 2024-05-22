Lichfield City retained their JW Hunt Cup crown with an emphatic 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Sporting.

A brace from Leighton McMenemy and a deflected effort from Joe Haines guided the defending champions to a repeat of last season’s glory.

Neither side could find an opener in a frantic first half at Molineux.

The opening five minutes saw Liam Kirton and Tom Brown both test Sam Cooksey in the Wolverhampton goal, while a powerful shot from range forced a fingertip save from James Beeson at the other end.

Jude Taylor nearly broke free behind the Sporting back line, but the keeper managed to shield him wide of the goal, while Beeson found himself outside of his own area to intercept a dangerous counter from the title-challengers.

Then Joe Haines was called into action to make a vital last-ditch challenge, while Jamie Elkes’ block in front of goal kept the scoreline level.

Jack Edwards, Dom Lewis and Haines all tried their luck with efforts towards, but Lichfield were unable to find the back of the net before the half-time whistle.

However, McMenemy struck the opener for City just a minute into the second half, as he nodded in Edwards’ corner from the left past Cooksey.

Haines then doubled the advantage moments later as his chipped effort inside the area took a big deflection and looped into the bottom corner of the net.

Lichfield continued to take control of the contest as the second 45 minutes unfolded – and McMenemy struck home his second of the evening at the back post with nine minutes to go.

Les Omorodion slotted home a late consolation for Wolverhampton as he broke in behind the City back line, but it was not enough to deny Lichfield City their second JW Hunt Cup title in as many seasons.