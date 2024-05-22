Lichfield have been learning who their opponents will be for the coming season.

The Myrtle Greens will be staying in the Regional 2 Midlands North.

They will be joined by new opponents in the shape of Ilkeston, Old Saltleians and Dronfield.

The three clubs will be replacing Long Eaton, Sutton Coldfield and Wolverhampton.

Ilkeston won their league last season, while Old Salts came second to Edwardians – yet are still promoted – and Dronfield are being moved sidewards from one of the northern leagues to balance the numbers.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s 2nds will now play in an official RFU league, the Counties 3 Midlands West (South) next season.

Syston 2nds and Nuneaton 2nds join them from the disbanded merit table. The full league will also include Atherstone, Bedworth, Hinckley 3rds, Lutterworth 2nds, Old Saltleians 2nds, Pinley, Tamworth 2nds and Veseyans 2nds

Games will be played home and away with exactly the same points awarded as all the other leagues with four points for a win, two for a draw and bonus points for four tries and/or losing by seven points or less.

Lichfield 3rds are still waiting to see which competition they will play in next term.