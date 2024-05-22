The future of a 12th century church is in question, according to a notice pinned to its historic walls.

The communication on the noticeboard of the picturesque St Leonard’s at Wychnor, near Alrewas, warns of dwindling numbers, reveals a deficit of £2,781 for 2023 and observes that the church “no longer seems to be of importance or needed by the community”.

It reads:

“Sadly, we are now finding that other then the dedicated few we are receiving little regular ongoing support for St Leonard’s (financially, attendance at church, or supporting our events). “This is a huge concern and worry to us all. “We now have a deficit each year. It is very concerning as our reserves will soon be depleted, leaving the future of our beautiful church in question. “It saddens us greatly to think that our beautiful church that has stood since the 12th century no longer seems to be of importance or needed by the community. “No matter how we try and address this problem we seem unable to increase our numbers. “It is very heartening at Christmas services and special occasions when we have a large congregation but unfortunately we regularly only have three to seven at a service.”

A further blow to the parish is the retirement of longstanding vicar Reverend John Allan, who finishes at the end of September after 23 years.

The notice also pays tribute to the “very few people” who contribute on a regular basis to St Leonard’s.

“Without the constant generous and unstinting support of these people we would have severe financial problems. “A sincere thanks to all who give so generously, it is greatly appreciated. “We all hope that you will continue to support St Leonard’s in the years ahead – we need you and appreciate all that you do.”

The church is open every weekend during May, June, July and September. During August, it will be open every day between 10am and 5pm.