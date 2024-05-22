Police are warning people to be on their guard after reports of a telephone scam operating in Staffordshire.

Fraudsters have been calling residents claiming to be from solicitors and telling them they can recoup losses for them.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Recently, we have received a number of reports where people have received calls from scammers claiming to be from a local solicitor. “We would like to remind people that bank officials or the police will never ring you and ask you to move your money, nor will solicitors ring you claiming to be able to get your money back. “If you believe you have been targeted by a scammer, hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police. “If you don’t have access to another phone line, we’d advise waiting for a short period of time before calling a family member or friend to ensure the scammer is no longer on the phone.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People can report scams to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.