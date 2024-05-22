A railway-mad schoolboy is on track to start a fundraising journey in Lichfield this weekend.

Henry Hughes plans to catch 19 different trains on Saturday (25th May) – but he won’t be travelling far as he covers the 40 miles between Lichfield and Bromsgrove.

The 13-year-old will get off the train at 19 stations on the way before catching the next one with his mother Danajoti.

The schoolboy, from Oldbury, has already raised more than £400 in sponsorship for the Vintage Trains charitable trust.

Danajoti said:

“Henry just loves trains and got the idea off YouTube. “It’s going to be a long day for him – and me as well, because I have to travel with him. But it’s a very worthy cause. “Vintage Trains restore and operate heritage trains on the mainline and bring a lot of joy to a lot of people. “It’s an expensive business, though, to preserve these iconic pieces of our history.”

Vintage Trains run regular weekend trips between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as special excursions from Midlands stations to other destinations.

Alex Knudsen, marketing and sales director for Vintage Trains, said:

“We are incredibly grateful for Henry’s support and wish him the best of luck on his ten-hour fundraising event.”

People can donate to Henry’s fundraising efforts online.