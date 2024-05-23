Elderly and vulnerable people in Burntwood are being given the chance to brush up on their IT and mobile phone skills.

The free courses are being organised by Cherry Orchard Garden Service CIC and The Access Foundation.

Sessions will cover basic IT skills and mobile phone usage.

A spokesperson said:

“This is aimed at the people who struggle to understand the computer and phones that we all use in our lives. “We will teach basic skills for the computer, emailing, safe web searching, internet banking skills and how to identify scams.”

The sessions will be taught over two days a week – Mondays and Tuesdays – for two weeks. Courses are being planned to start in June, July, August and September.

The classes will be held at Burntwood Memorial Institute on Rugeley Road.

People can sign up for a place by calling 01543 676443.