A group of friends will host an afternoon of fun in Burntwood as part of their efforts to raise money for a charity trek.

Lisa Wright, Jordan Alldritt and Daniel Smart will take part in the five day walk through the Swiss Alps in September in aid of Alzheimer’s UK.

Their fundraising efforts will include an event at Bracken House Residential Dementia Home on 1st June.

The event will feature stalls, vintage cars, ponies, a cutest dog competition, live music, a bouncy castle and a cream tea kitchen. It will run from 1pm to 4pm.

People can also donate via an online fundraising page.