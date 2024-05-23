A housing group has submitted plans to demolish two garages in Lichfield.

Bromford hopes to knock down the brick built structures on the corner of Oakenfield and Windmill Lane.

A planning application to Lichfield District Council said:

“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be be better served as a parking area for local residents. “Due to their method of construction, they cannot be guaranteed to be watertight and therefore are not ideal for the storage of items.” Planning application

