There’s still time for youngsters to sign up for school holiday sports camps in Lichfield.

Taking place at The Friary School between 28th and 31st May, the Lichfield Community Football and Sports camp is suitable for children aged between four and 12.

The sessions cost £20 per day with sibling discounts available. To book, click here.

There are also limited free spaces are available for youngsters from families receiving free benefits. These can be applied for here.