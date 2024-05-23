The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their candidate to contest the Lichfield seat at the General Election.
Paul Ray will once again represent the party when residents go to the polls on 4th July.
The member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council has fought the last three General Election campaigns for the Liberal Democrats, finishing third behind the Conservatives and Labour in 2019.
He said:
“As a country and a community here in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages, we are desperate for a change of direction away from this Conservative Government.
“Our economy has been totally mismanaged, our environment has been damaged and our public services have been run into the ground.
“As Liberal Democrats we believe in the importance of community, in building a prosperous economy that provides opportunity for all and in actively protecting our environment.
“We also stand for strong public services funded by a fair tax system and in our country being outward-looking on the international stage.
“We also deserve so much better than Michael Fabricant as our MP.
“I have long said that the General Election cannot come soon enough so that we can start rebuilding our country and public services.
“Today we start the campaign for a better country.”Cllr Paul Ray
Sir Michael Fabricant has been confirmed as the Conservative candidate, while Richard Howard will be the Reform UK hopeful.
Labour are expected to announce their candidate in the coming days.
Lichfield needs unity against Fabricant, and sadly voting for Lib Dem here goes against the legitimate challenge that Labour provides.
If the Liberal Democrat truly desires change, the best course of action he could take is to encourage people to vote Labour. The Liberal Democrats have never placed better than third recently, and current polling has them a distant third on a little less than 8%. Lichfield is a two horse race. The Liberal Democrats will, of course, point to local election success where they secured 7 seats (and came 3rd) but as Sir John Curtice (amongst others) always points out, local elections and a general election are very different. A vote for the Lib Dem is a vote for no change in Lichfield.
All Cllr. Ray’s ego trip, third party candidature will do is to syphon off votes from the only candidate that represents a chance for a change for the better.
There’s me thinking that at 73 and now his friend Andy Street was no longer Mayor they’d both sail off into the Welsh sunset. Wishful thinking. Please people of Lichfield & District whoever you vote for don’t vote for him. Look at his history and the disgrace he has brought upon himself and our city, do you really want that to continue. It’s not just the country that needs a fresh start.