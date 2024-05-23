The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their candidate to contest the Lichfield seat at the General Election.

Paul Ray will once again represent the party when residents go to the polls on 4th July.

The member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council has fought the last three General Election campaigns for the Liberal Democrats, finishing third behind the Conservatives and Labour in 2019.

He said:

“As a country and a community here in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages, we are desperate for a change of direction away from this Conservative Government. “Our economy has been totally mismanaged, our environment has been damaged and our public services have been run into the ground. “As Liberal Democrats we believe in the importance of community, in building a prosperous economy that provides opportunity for all and in actively protecting our environment. “We also stand for strong public services funded by a fair tax system and in our country being outward-looking on the international stage. “We also deserve so much better than Michael Fabricant as our MP. “I have long said that the General Election cannot come soon enough so that we can start rebuilding our country and public services. “Today we start the campaign for a better country.” Cllr Paul Ray

Sir Michael Fabricant has been confirmed as the Conservative candidate, while Richard Howard will be the Reform UK hopeful.

Labour are expected to announce their candidate in the coming days.