Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line are being reminded to check for delays over the Bank Holiday weekend.

London Northwestern Railway say track improvement works on the route between Crewe and Milton Keynes will disrupt journeys between 25th and 27th May.

Jonny Wiseman, the operator’s customer experience director, said:

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience as journeys on the West Coast Main Line between Crewe and Milton Keynes are subject to disruption this weekend due to engineering works. “These upgrades are crucial for providing a more reliable and efficient service for passengers in the future.” Jonny Wiseman