A music festival is returning to Lichfield for a fourth time.

Crooked House in the Park will be back on 25th August, featuring more than 70 acts playing house, garage trance, reggae and drum and bass.

Beacon Park will host the festival, which has sold out in the last two years.

This year’s line-up includes the likes of Claptone and Eats Everything, Hannah Wants, Wilkinson, So Solid Crew, DJ Q, Sweet Female Attitude, Matt Jam Lamont, David Penn, Mungo’s Hi-Fi, General Levy, Jam Jah Sound System, Freemasons, Shades of Rhythm, All-star Whitehead, Alex P, Jim Shaft Ryan, BK and Signum.

A spokesperson for the event said:

“Crooked House in The Park is an immersive summer showcase that is truly dedicated to celebrating electronic dance music in all its glory. “We are back bigger and better than this year with out of this world production, high-spec stage designs including the Trance Shed and Rum and Reggae Beach, with crystal clear sound systems and another genuinely tasteful and eclectic mix of sounds. “Adding to the unforgettable experience of the 12-hour festival will be brand takeovers and mind-bending visuals, plus you can enjoy fairground rides, indulge in the best local food stalls and choose from exclusive VIP and V-VIP packages for an elevated experience.” Crooked House in the Park spokesperson

Tickets are now available online.